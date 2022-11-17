Parry Sound high school placed in lockdown after alleged threat

Police placed a Parry Sound high school in lockdown early Thursday morning following an alleged threat by a student.

OPP say officers responded to the school on Isabella Street shortly before 9 a.m. and located the student accused of making the threat.

Police say no one was injured.

The OPP is not commenting on any charges the student may face.

Police lifted the lockdown around the noon hour.

During a lockdown, students and staff move to secure areas, away from doors and windows. The interior doors are locked, lights are turned off, and blinds are drawn. Everyone is instructed to remain quiet.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.