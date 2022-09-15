Parkview Centre opens the dance floor for seniors 55+

The Parkview Centre in Barrie is hopping each Thursday afternoon.

Seniors 55-plus are invited to trip the light fantastic between 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a live band every Thursday from Sept. 8 to Oct. 6.

Both the Allandale 55+ and Parkview 55+ centres offer dozens of in-person and virtual classes with everything from bid Euchre to education and fitness classes.

"We're feeling more confident coming out of COVID. We're feeling more confident to be involved and participate in our community again," says Heather Kenehan, a recreation programmer with the City of Barrie. "So this is just one of those ways that people can meet new friends, meet people that they haven't seen for a couple of years again, dance and have some fun."

The Seniors Centre Without Walls program is a free online experience offering fitness, dance, social well-being and education.

"It's one of the best ways to stay healthy and active as you age," says Kenehan. "Dancing promotes not just overall body health but also mental health and cognitive health. So it definitely is something that we love to offer at the Parkview Centre."

The Art Your Service program is offered through Zoom and costs nothing through the Seniors Centre Without Walls registration. It also offers fitness, dance, a social component, and an art element.

Parkview is also hosting a Living Well Fair on Oct. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors learn about local agencies and products and services.

There will be vendors, presentations and a continental breakfast.