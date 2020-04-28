BARRIE -- The demographic of those 55-plus has been severely affected by COVID-19, mentally, physically and socially.

As an age group where the majority would prefer to socialize in person or by telephone, they are faced with many challenges as the world begins to shift online through apps and social media.

As a result, many seniors are left feeling lonely and isolated during this time, especially with the closure of senior recreational centres.

In hopes of reaching out and keeping this population engaged, the city of Barrie has created an initiative, dubbed 'Senior Centres Without Walls,' in hopes of providing comfort through multi-person telephone calls.

The program helps seniors socialize with their friends, and make new ones, from the comfort and safety of their own home.

All they need is a telephone.

Steve Lee-Young, manager of recreation programs and culture for the city of Barrie, says this is open to anyone over the age of 55.

"We know they are a vulnerable sector. They are now presented with a greater amount of limitations, and now their abilities to grocery shop, go to the library, just their normal social interactions where they would engage with other individuals, is also limited."

Participants can expect a variety of different activities, such as coffee-talks, comedy, and brain teasers.

There will also be a variety of educational seminars from the local fire department and other local partners.

While it may not be a dance class or a card game, it does provide engaging entertainment and is something to add to the calendar.

The program kicked off Monday, and the city says they plan to continue it for the foreseeable future.

To register or find out more about the program, email or call 705-739-4223.