

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





Police have charged two men after they allegedly pointed a gun at a Barrie senior and stole his pickup truck.

On Thursday, Sarah Leblanc’s grandfather was sitting in his pickup truck outside of his home on Kozlov Street.

Leblanc tells CTV News that two men approached her grandfather and told him to get out. When he refused, the men allegedly pointed a gun in the senior’s face.

Leblanc says her grandfather got out and the two men took the truck. Barrie police caught up with the truck a few minutes later and executed a high-risk traffic stop on the Mapleview Drive off-ramp at Highway 400.

Officers could be seen with their guns drawn while they arrested the two suspects.

An 18-year-old Brampton man and an 18-year-old Sudbury man have now been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and several firearm offences.

The pair will appear back in court on Wednesday.