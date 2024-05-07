Seven Simcoe County public school students to attend national fair

Seven area students move on to the nationals in STEM competition.

In early April, elementary and secondary students from across Simcoe County represented their schools at the Simcoe County Regional Science and Technology Fair, which is an annual event celebrating excellence in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

This year's fair included 176 projects from 28 schools separated into five categories: Animal and Plant Sciences, Computer Science and Engineering, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Human and Health Sciences, and Physical and Mathematical Sciences.

Seven projects from students in Grades 7 to 12 were selected to move forward to represent Simcoe County at the Canada-Wide Science Fair from May 25 to June 1. The following public school students are the members of Team Simcoe at this year's national fair in Ottawa:

Alina K., Grade 10, Barrie North Collegiate Institute

Anne B., Grade 7, Cookstown Central Public School

Carina J., Grade 8, Huron Park Elementary School

Cyrus S., Grade 11, Bear Creek Secondary School

Karys L., Grade 12, Georgian Bay District Secondary School

Sia Anuja M., Grade 9, Collingwood Collegiate Institute

Solomon K., Grade 10, Bear Creek Secondary School

Projects were recognized with awards in divisional and special award categories. In the divisional awards categories, students from Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) schools received 10 gold medals, eight silver, 17 bronze and 21 honourable mentions.

SCDSB students were also recognized with 30 special awards, which community organizations and other fair partners sponsor.