Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury
An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury.
Bradford Fire and Emergency Services crews were called at 12:09 am to a report of a garage fire near Bond Head.
According to Deputy Chief Steve Hall, the homeowners were inside the home at the time and were alerted by a smoke detector.
When fire crews arrived on scene, the blaze had already extended to the main structure of the residence.
Hall confirmed to CTV News that all occupants escaped safely thanks to working smoke detectors.
Hall said the home was recently renovated and estimates the incident is at least two million dollars in damage.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated; however, Hall says he believes it involved a vehicle that was parked in the garage.
