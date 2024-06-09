BARRIE
Barrie

    • Overnight garage fire causes extensive damage to home near Bradford West Gwillimbury

    Share

    An overnight garage fire has caused significant damage to a home in the west end of Bradford West Gwillimbury. 

    Bradford Fire and Emergency Services crews were called at 12:09 am to a report of a garage fire near Bond Head.

    According to Deputy Chief Steve Hall, the homeowners were inside the home at the time and were alerted by a smoke detector.

    When fire crews arrived on scene, the blaze had already extended to the main structure of the residence.

    Hall confirmed to CTV News that all occupants escaped safely thanks to working smoke detectors.

    Hall said the home was recently renovated and estimates the incident is at least two million dollars in damage.

    The cause of the fire is still being investigated; however, Hall says he believes it involved a vehicle that was parked in the garage. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News