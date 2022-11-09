Outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman reflects on legacy

After being an integral member of city council for 16 years, outgoing Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman says he's proud of the legacy he leaves behind as he prepares to begin the next chapter of his life.

Lehman will officially leave city hall behind as mayor next Monday after serving for 12 years. He is one of the city's longest-ever serving mayors, with only two others completing three full terms.

"One of the most rewarding things about this job is we are in the business of accomplishing things, pragmatic things in our community," said Lehman in a sit-down interview with CTV News to discuss his tenure. "Now and again, when we did something really incredible, it felt amazing. I remember walking back through this door into this office and thinking on a few occasions that was amazing; we did just change lives."

Lehman was first elected as Ward 2 councillor in 2006. Before entering politics, he worked as an economist with cities across Canada to manage growth and investment opportunities. He says when he decided to seek elected office, he never intended on staying for as long as he has.

"I knew I had a contribution to make. I had worked for cities across the country before," says Lehman. "But at that time, I certainly wasn't thinking about being mayor. I can remember the exact moment I decided I'd go for it, though."

Lehman says he was driving through Bradford and approaching the Holland Marsh when he had a moment of clarity.

"I had been thinking about it a little bit, and I thought, you know, Barrie feels very ready for change," he remembers. "I believe I can deliver that change, and maybe they are ready for a guy like me."

He was first elected Mayor of Barrie during the 2010 municipal elections, earning approximately 40 per cent of the vote. He came in to transition Barrie from what he called a bedroom community to one with a robust economic engine. He says that accomplishment, as well as helping to bring new investments and development opportunities to Georgian College and redeveloping the city's transit system among his proudest achievements, saying he is proud of his legacy.

"I think my legacy is less in the buildings and the public works and the projects that we see around the city, although there have been a lot of those too," Lehman says. "I think the changes that have happened in our city were what I set out to try to accomplish or at least help to accomplish because, first of all, you get nothing done as the mayor alone!"

The now-outgoing mayor was re-elected two other times and earned a strong mandate of more than 90 per cent of the vote in both his second and third elections. After more than 700 hours of council meetings, 4000 motions passed, and more than 2000 bylaws, he says the last few years have been especially challenging.

He declared 12 emergency orders during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020. That was followed by a devastating EF-2 tornado that devastated much of the southern part of the city in July 2021.

"When something like that happens is, the first fear is that you have mass casualties," he remembers. "But we had somehow miraculously escaped death or even extremely serious injuries despite widespread devastation."

Working with all levels of government, Lehman says he made it his mission to ensure everyone was on the same page as the city and community members worked to pick up the pieces in the days immediately following the tornado.

"One of the worst problems after a disaster, especially in the immediate aftermath, is trying to get information to people either because there is disruption in the way we normally communicate or because people are just afraid and they may listen to other voices."

While eternally grateful for a job that he calls one of the best he can imagine, Lehman acknowledges that stressful times like those over the last few years have been taxing him.

"Well, they say of the US presidency that you age five years for every year you are in office," says Lehman. "There have been a few of these years where I felt a lot of weight. I mean, it does come at a price."

He says he's learned how to be more commanding over the last 12 years as mayor, saying he'd advise a young Mayor Lehman not to be afraid to push harder to keep meetings on track.

Concerned about increased political polarization, which he largely blames on the rise of social media, Lehman says he's learned some important lessons that he will take with him in his next endeavour.

"If you sweat the small stuff in politics, you will drive yourself crazy," says Lehman. "You have to have a sense of humour, and you do now especially have to have an incredibly thick skin because people will say anything about you."

Lehman, who did not seek a fourth term as mayor when he decided to seek a seat at Queen's Park in this spring's provincial election, says he's looking forward to spending more time with his family as one of the children he shares with his partner is going through a significant health struggle.

In the meantime, Lehman looks forward to working with various community organizations and providing keynote speeches. However, he says he's not closing the door on politics forever.

"I said in June I'm not done. I know I'm not done. I'm done for now, though."