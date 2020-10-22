BARRIE, ONT. -- The Simcoe County public school board confirmed Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte has a positive case of COVID-19.

A letter sent to parents says that no other students or staff members were in close contact with the infected individual.

The health unit and school board do not identify whether the positive case is a student or staff member for privacy reasons.

The health unit says it does not recommend anyone being tested for the virus unless symptoms arise.

No classrooms were closed as a result of the COVID-19 case.

