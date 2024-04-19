Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
A car rolled over several times on Highway 400 before it came to rest upside down in a ditch Friday.
Shortly after 7:30 a.m., the two-car collision occured in the southbound lanes at Innisfil Beach Road after police say one car was reportedly driving erratically.
CTV has been told ramps have been closed to the highway to allow ORNGE to land on the highway.
The woman and child were not airlifted to Toronto, however, the mother was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Police say the second driver remained at the scene.
Highway 400 traffic is backed up as emergency crews investigated, however it is expected to be opened around 10 a.m.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel gave U.S. last-minute warning about drone attack on Iran, Italian foreign minister says at G7
The United States told the Group of Seven foreign ministers on Friday that it received 'last minute' information from Israel about a drone action in Iran, but didn't participate in the apparent attack, officials said.
After hearing thousands of last words, this hospital chaplain has advice for the living
Hospital chaplain J.S. Park opens up about death, grief and hearing thousands of last words, and shares his advice for the living.
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
After COVID, WHO defines disease spread 'through air'
The World Health Organization and around 500 experts have agreed for the first time on what it means for a disease to spread through the air, in a bid to avoid the confusion early in the COVID-19 pandemic that some scientists have said cost lives.
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
DEVELOPING G7 warns of new sanctions against Iran as world reacts to apparent Israeli drone attack
Group of Seven foreign ministers warned of new sanctions against Iran on Friday for its drone and missile attack on Israel, and urged both sides to avoid an escalation of the conflict.
BREAKING Iran fires at apparent Israeli attack drones near Isfahan air base and nuclear site
An apparent Israeli drone attack on Iran saw troops fire air defences at a major air base and a nuclear site early Friday morning near the central city of Isfahan, an assault coming in retaliation for Tehran's unprecedented drone-and-missile assault on the country.
Ottawa to force banks to call carbon rebate a carbon rebate in direct deposits
Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
-
Gas price hike blamed on change in seasons, motorists 'shocked'
Gas prices across Ontario have spiked to levels not seen in nearly two years as the switch from winter fuel to a more expensive summer blend pushes the price at the pumps.
-
What are these things doing in Waterloo Park?
Don’t be alarmed if you see some strange new creatures in Waterloo Park.
London
-
Crash causes power outage in St. Thomas
According to police, there was “significant damage” to the hydro pole, causing a power outage to the surrounding areas.
-
Man arrested after police locate stolen vehicle
A Lucan man is facing a number of charges after police said they recovered a stolen truck.
-
Witness alleges years of severe abuse at the hands of parents
A jury heard some horrific evidence Thursday at the trial of a London, Ont. couple charged with physically and sexually abusing their children.
Windsor
-
Police in Windsor looking for Ramtin Bayat
Windsor police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man last seen in the downtown area.
-
Store employee threatened with knife during robbery
Police said a person went to a market in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road near McKay Avenue and left the store without paying for about $200 worth of items.
-
Missing 82-year-old man has been found
Windsor police have located an 82-year-old man.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal crash at northern Ont. business on Highway 17
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
-
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Fatal crash at northern Ont. business on Highway 17
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins big with gifted lottery scratch ticket
A 65-year-old northern Ontario woman says her winning lottery scratch ticket is the best present she has ever received.
-
Small northern Ont. town loses access to mobile cancer screening
A northern Ont. city councillor says she fears many women will go without the proper health care after town loses access to mobile cancer screening.
Ottawa
-
OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
-
5 vehicles a day reported stolen in Ottawa so far in 2024, statistics show
Statistics available on the Ottawa Police Service's crime map shows there have been 560 vehicle thefts reported across Ottawa since Jan. 1. Police reported 504 vehicles stolen in the first six months of 2023, and 387 vehicle thefts between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2022.
-
Crash causes beer kegs to spill on Hwy. 401 on-ramp in Brockville, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 401 at West North Augusta Road early Friday morning.
Toronto
-
'It was all my savings': Ontario woman loses $15K to fake Walmart job scam
A woman who recently moved to Canada from India was searching for a job when she got caught in an online job scam and lost $15,000.
-
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
-
'He left a mark in this world': Toronto teen who drowned in Lake Ontario remembered
He was a loving son and brother, a loyal and kind friend, and a dedicated volunteer in Toronto’s east end, say those who knew and loved Mohammad Khasim.
Montreal
-
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer denied bail after being charged with killing Canadian couple
American millionaire Jonathan Lehrer, one of two men charged in the killings of a Canadian couple in Dominica, has been denied bail.
-
Here are the Montreal road closures planned for the weekend
Those driving in and around Montreal on the weekend should be aware that construction work will result in some major route closures.
-
Quebec judge suspends parts of Bill 96 that apply to English school boards
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) is celebrating what it calls a 'significant win' in court after a judge stayed parts of Quebec's language laws that apply to English school boards across the province.
Atlantic
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
Price of gas jumps nearly 10 cents in Nova Scotia
As predicated, gas prices increased overnight in the Maritimes, though the price of diesel decreased by a few cents.
-
Ottawa to force banks to call carbon rebate a carbon rebate in direct deposits
Canadian banks that refuse to identify the carbon rebate by name when doing direct deposits are forcing the government to change the law to make them do it, says Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault.
Winnipeg
-
WINSAR members ready to answer the call for missing persons
In southern Manitoba, members of Winnipeg Search and Rescue (WINSAR) remain vigilant as they assist in finding a missing Manitoban.
-
'It could be catastrophic': Woman says natural supplement contained hidden pain killer drug
A Manitoba woman thought she found a miracle natural supplement, but said a hidden ingredient wreaked havoc on her health.
-
Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule
The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor to comment on controversial rezoning plan
Mayor Jyoti Gondek is expected to share her thoughts on Calgary's rezoning plan – one of the most contentious issues to face the city in recent years.
-
'One of the brightest little girls I know': Family of Calgary toddler killed in 2022 speaks out
Calgary police say Winston Campbell, 45, has been charged in the death of a two-year-old girl in 2022.
-
Students helping food insecure students through the U of C's Science Community Garden
Science students at the University of Calgary use their roof top greenhouse to conduct all kinds of projects and had a little extra space that wasn't being used. so some of them came up with the idea of growing food for the campus food bank.
Edmonton
-
MacKinnon has 2 assists, breaks franchise's single-season points mark as Avs beat Oilers 5-1
Valeri Nichushkin scored twice, Nathan MacKinnon added two assists to break the franchise’s single-season points mark and the Colorado Avalanche cruised into the playoffs behind a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.
-
New study explores visitor experiences in Alberta dark sky preserves
The health and environmental benefits of protecting a region from light pollution are already well established, and one only has to look at the stream of visitors to the Jasper Dark Sky Festival or the Alberta's newest dark sky preserve in Lakeland Provincial Park to get a sense of how "astrotourism" can boost rural economies.
-
Families to receive Canada Child Benefit payment on Friday
More money will land in the pockets of some Canadian families on Friday for the latest Canada Child Benefit installment.
Regina
-
'Poor choice of words': Education Minister apologizes for remarks made to Sask. mother
On Thursday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill apologized for remarks he made to a mother who had advocated for better classroom supports earlier this week.
-
Sask. dental providers and seniors raise concerns over federal dental care plan
With the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) set to roll out on May 1, many dental care providers have concerns and unanswered questions about the plan.
-
'Bad taste in your mouth': Regina man mistakenly told he won $50K boat through Roll up the Rim
Chris Ross was pleasantly surprised when Tim Hortons sent him an email summarizing his "Roll up the Rim" winnings for the season. The email claimed Ross had won a boat valued at over $50,000 – but it was a mistake.
Saskatoon
-
Final offer or tentative agreement? Teachers, province differ on what latest deal means
Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) President Samantha Becotte says two days of "difficult" negotiations has led to a "final offer" with slight improvements to salary and the inclusion of a line in the collective agreement – promising to address classroom complexity issues.
-
Saskatoon police committing three officers to curb crime in Pleasant Hill
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is dedicating three officers to a specialized unit to help curb crime in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood.
-
Sask. village, contractor fined $42,000 for illegal dumping
A Saskatchewan village and a contractor it hired are facing significant fines after conservation officers discovered they dumped demolition waste at an illegal landfill.
Vancouver
-
Teen charged with 4 counts of robbery after allegedly snatching iPhones at SkyTrain station
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a young offender has been charged with four counts of robbery in relation to incidents that occurred at a Burnaby transit hub over the course of a year.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller must refund buyer over false advertising, B.C. tribunal decides
A Facebook Marketplace seller is being ordered by B.C.'s small claims tribunal to repay hundreds of dollars after selling a product under false advertising.
-
Bigger boats, more nets, people arrive in Zeballos, B.C., for new orca rescue attempt
A large seine fishing vessel capable of casting a net strong enough to hold a nearly 700-kilogram killer whale calf has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., to participate in the latest attempt to rescue the young orca stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Bigger boats, more nets, people arrive in Zeballos, B.C., for new orca rescue attempt
A large seine fishing vessel capable of casting a net strong enough to hold a nearly 700-kilogram killer whale calf has arrived in Zeballos, B.C., to participate in the latest attempt to rescue the young orca stranded in a remote tidal lagoon.
-
Facebook Marketplace seller must refund buyer over false advertising, B.C. tribunal decides
A Facebook Marketplace seller is being ordered by B.C.'s small claims tribunal to repay hundreds of dollars after selling a product under false advertising.
-
Jets take down Canucks 4-2 as both teams wrap up regular season
Nikita Chibrikov scored the game-winner in his NHL debut and Cole Perfetti tallied a pair of goals as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 to close out their regular seasons on Thursday.