BARRIE, ONT. -- The Orillia Youth Centre has finally opened its new Valis Music Studio.

The studio was created to honour late local rapper Nelson Bell and allow young people to find their voice and inner talent. Bell was 16 when he was killed in a car crash in 2018.

"Youth of all walks of life can come through those doors and get something out of it," said director Kevin Gangloff.

Volunteers and almost $50,000 in community donations helped bring the free, creative outlet for local youth to life.

David Ward is a child and youth worker at the Orillia Youth Centre. He's seen firsthand improvement in those who use the studio.

"To have it here as sort of a safe place where you can try anything you want without consequences, that's kinda beautiful," said Ward.

Whether it's music, podcasting, video, or animation, there's a tool for everyone, expert or beginner. There's state-of-the-art equipment, and personal details, like waveforms of some of Nelson Bell's songs etched into the desks.

Nelson Bell's mother, Carla Bell describes seeing the studio as surreal. Her son struggled with Asperger's Syndrome and spent a lot of time wrapped up in music.

"He was all about his music. It really helped him step out of his shell and boosted his self-esteem," said Carla Bell.

Her son wanted to talk about the tough stuff--depression, anxiety, things that fostered real and raw emotion.

She hopes the studio can do the same for others.

"It is so beautiful to know that when Nelson was here, he was helping people, and he's not here, but he's still helping a lot of people," said Carla Bell.

The rapper's sister Leticia Stagg finds it difficult to talk about her late brother because she misses him. But the completed studio gave her chills.

"To see that in honour of my brother that the youth growing up and moving forward are going to have such an opportunity....it's overwhelming, amazing," said Stagg.

The studio also honours Jake Beers, a mentor and friend to Nelson Bell, who died late last year. The two spent a lot of time together at The Youth Centre, and before Beers passed, he made the Valis studio his passion project.

Carla Bell said he would have loved to see it finished.