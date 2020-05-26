ORILLIA, ONT. -- The ripple effect of COVID-19 is creating more considerable challenges for those in need of affordable housing, and those at The Lighthouse in Orillia are experiencing it firsthand.

“There is people that they don’t have anywhere to go. Affordable housing is an issue at any time and put COVID-19 on top of that, people don’t want to rent their places out,” said Linda Goodall, executive director at The Lighthouse.

And unfortunately, due to COVID, the numbers of those in need aren’t decreasing.

In fact, they’re on the rise, according to Lynn Thomas, who is the development coordinator and Building Hope campaign manager for the shelter.

“The economic circumstances that were going to find ourselves in after this, we will still have that need and a greater need even in our community for people to have the resources that we offer,” said Thomas.

Fortunately for the organization, they are moving full speed ahead and waiting for the completion of their new building, which will be able to house 40-45 people.

Right now, their current location can only house 14 men.

The Orillia shelter has been housing men and women at two hotels right now because of the pandemic to implement social distancing.

They are also seeing an influx of young people who need a place to stay.

“Currently, tonight we have 24 men that are registered. We also opened a women’s shelter at another hotel, and we have 15 women. So that’s 39 people that we have housing tonight when we typically have 14 beds,” said Goodall.

The pandemic has underlined how necessary this new building is, but it won’t be ready until spring 2021.

“It’s near impossible to work out of our building. The facility is just too small and too old, and it just doesn’t work. That’s why we need this. We will have much more space,” said Goodall.

While they do have something to look forward to, the shelter has also been negatively affected by COVID-19.

As a non-profit organization, it relies heavily on galas and fundraisers, which have been put on hold, leaving the shelter to find other ways to raise money.

The organization needs to raise another $1.3 million to meet its goal of 14.5 million for the Building Hope project.