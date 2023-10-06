Barrie

    • Orillia senior faces a variety of drug-related charges

    Proceeds of an OPP bust in Orillia Wed. Oct. 4, 2023 (Source: OPP) Proceeds of an OPP bust in Orillia Wed. Oct. 4, 2023 (Source: OPP)

    An Orillia man was busted on cocaine and pharmacy-drug medication at his home.

    Orillia Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Barrie Road in Orillia on Wednesday

    As a result of the investigation, a 67-year-old Orillia man was charged with possession and trafficking of the following items:

    • 18 grams cocaine
    • Prescription medication
    • $600 Canadian currency
    • Digital scales and packaging
    • Cell phone

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Nov. 14.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News