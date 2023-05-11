Orillia's Tudhope Park undergoes improvements for Mariposa festival, new pickleball courts

This year's Mariposa Folk Festival will be sitting on much more solid ground at Orillia's Tudhope Park.

Thanks to a federal grant, a concrete slab is being installed to create a foundation for the festival stage, which will double as three pickleball courts at no cost to taxpayers.

"It's great that a grant like this was available and able to bring this project to fruition. It can be a long time for some of these bigger projects if we have to save incrementally over a number of years," said John McMullen with Orillia Park Planning and Development Manager.

"I think it's a win-win for everybody. It improves the park. It enhances the park for all the citizens of Orillia and our tourists that come to the park," said Mariposa Folk Foundation President Pam Carter.

Crews have been working to install the foundation and improve the park's road system.

The area under construction is expected to reopen in early July in time for the folk festival. Following that, the pickleball courts will open for use.