Orillia's streets are alive with Easter eggs

Orillia’s streets are adorned with Easter eggs.

Through its Streets Alive program, 75 colourful and community-painted Easter eggs will be displayed throughout the downtown core.

“We’ve got every level of painter, from professionals to closet artists to families who want to participate and have fun,” said program organizer Leslie Fournier.

She said 50 large oval plastic sheets were handed out to adults to be used as canvases, and an additional 25 were given to children.

Fournier said the Streets Alive partnership between the Orillia's Business Improvemet Area, the City of Orillia and private business sponsors has been running since 2010 with a short hiatus during the pandemic.

After being displayed throughout April, each egg will be sold for $50.