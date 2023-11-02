Orillia Public Library needs funds to fancy up its family furnishings

The Orillia Public Library is hoping you can raid the family piggy bank for a good cause.

The library is hosting a donation drive to raise funds to revitalize its Family Department.

"We believe that every child deserves a vibrant and accessible space for learning and growth," said Meagan Wilkinson, director of Children's and Youth Services. "Your contributions to this campaign will help make our vision a reality."

Money raised will help the library replace old and deteriorating furniture, add new interactive sensory elements, and update the physical space to inspire imagination, creativity, exploration, and connection.

While tax-supported government funding supports the library's core operating costs, the Orillia Public Library wants to enhance its public resources.

All donations are greatly appreciated, with any amount of $20 or more being eligible for a tax receipt and special Orillia Public Library branded merchandise given at the $20, $50, and $100 tiers. Donations can be given through the library's website, in person, or by mail before November 30.