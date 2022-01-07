Orillia, Ont. man set to reopen massive outdoor rink to public

Residents in Orillia, Ont. will, once again, have the chance to lace up and enjoy a one-of-a-kind outdoor rink later this month.

Richard Cordery, the owner of Cordery Electrical Contracting Inc., is preparing to reopen his 75-foot-wide and 150-foot-long ice rink.

Cordery built the rink for the first time four years ago and after a highly successful season last year, open to the public, it was a no-brainer to keep the fun going.

“I thought it would be a great place for kids to go and skate outside while not being too close to other people,” Cordery said.

Cordery said it’s a lot of work but doesn’t like to think about it.

“I don’t get a lot of sleep because I am out here from about midnight until 2 a.m. then four to six, flooding and things like that,” Cordery said.

“Last year, I had people here every night of the week from 5 to 9 p.m. and then on the weekends from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.”

Although a lot of work, Cordery said the payoff makes it all worth it.

“You have to see when the kids are out here skating and watch their little faces. They glow, making it rewarding,” Cordery said. “I had a fun time watching all the kids last year.”

The rink features lights for night skating, hockey nets and even a homemade Zamboni.

Cordery said he would have a few people come out this weekend for a skate to find all the air holes.

Once fixed, which he said would take about a week, he will accept reservations.

Bookings are expected to be available by next Thursday or Friday and can be made by calling the Cordery Electrical Contracting Inc. office.