Orillia city councillors ratified tax policies on Monday evening that resulted in an increase that will be lower than expected.

The rate was anticipated to be more than 3 percent, but after receiving the final numbers on the education tax rates from the province, the final number settled at 2.5 percent for residential properties and 2.6 percent for multi-residential, industrial and commercial properties.

Mayor Steve Clarke says it is the lowest tax rate the city has seen in years. “The city’s financial footing is on solid ground, and we are pleased to be able to maintain a low tax rate as we continue to invest in core infrastructure needs and future growth.”

For homeowners, the increase equals a bump of $35 per $100,000 worth of property tax assessment.

Councillors also voted to extend the city’s ‘Backyard Hens’ pilot project on certain properties for another four years.

Mayor Clarke says the city hopes that by extending the project more people will take part in the opportunity, so council can further evaluate whether to make the project permanent.

The initial two-year project resulted in four hen-coop licences being issued.

Eight more hen-coop permits are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.