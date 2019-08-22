Featured
Orillia man wanted in connection with attempted murder
Jake Marcellus, 20, of Orillia is wanted by OPP in connection with an attempted murder. Thurs., Aug. 22, 2019 (Orillia OPP)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 22, 2019 5:22PM EDT
Orillia OPP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened late last month in Ramara Township.
Police issued a warrant for 20-year-old Jake Marcellus of Orillia.
Officers responded to a home on Logan Lane shortly after 2 a.m. on July 29th and found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. They say it's suspected he was stabbed multiple times.
The victim was airlifted in critical condition to a Toronto-area hospital.
Police say they don't believe Marcellus is a danger to the public, but suggest he not be approached if located.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP or Crimestoppers.