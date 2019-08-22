

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Orillia OPP is looking for a man wanted in connection with an attempted murder that happened late last month in Ramara Township.

Police issued a warrant for 20-year-old Jake Marcellus of Orillia.

Officers responded to a home on Logan Lane shortly after 2 a.m. on July 29th and found a 23-year-old man with serious injuries. They say it's suspected he was stabbed multiple times.

The victim was airlifted in critical condition to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police say they don't believe Marcellus is a danger to the public, but suggest he not be approached if located.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP or Crimestoppers.