Orillia ice sculptures smashed by vandals

Vandals destroyed ceremonial ice sculptures in Orillia's downtown core.

Ice carved into scenes of sports activities - and the city itself - had been placed throughout Orillia's downtown.

"They were installed to enhance the visitor experience by adding character to the downtown area for locals and visitors alike," said Kris Puhvel, executive director of Orillia Lake County Tourism

Puhvel said their timing coincided with the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games starting Tuesday.

However, on Friday and Saturday nights, vandals set about smashing five of the six ice sculptures arranged on Mississauga and Matchedash streets.

"Three of the six sculptures were completely destroyed, and two others were damaged," he said.

Puhvel said the sculptures were valued at $5,000.

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the incident.