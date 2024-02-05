BARRIE
Barrie

    • Orillia ice sculptures smashed by vandals

    An ice sculpture is destroyed in Orillia, Ont. (Source: Orillia Lake Country Tourism) An ice sculpture is destroyed in Orillia, Ont. (Source: Orillia Lake Country Tourism)
    Share

    Vandals destroyed ceremonial ice sculptures in Orillia's downtown core.

    Ice carved into scenes of sports activities - and the city itself - had been placed throughout Orillia's downtown.

    "They were installed to enhance the visitor experience by adding character to the downtown area for locals and visitors alike," said Kris Puhvel, executive director of Orillia Lake County Tourism

    Puhvel said their timing coincided with the Orillia 2024 Ontario 55+ Winter Games starting Tuesday.

    However, on Friday and Saturday nights, vandals set about smashing five of the six ice sculptures arranged on Mississauga and Matchedash streets.

    "Three of the six sculptures were completely destroyed, and two others were damaged," he said.

    Puhvel said the sculptures were valued at $5,000.

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the incident.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News