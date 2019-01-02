

CTV Barrie





She’s only a day old, but little Morgan Jade Parsons is already making news for being the first baby of the New Year born at Orillia’s Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

The first child of mom, Justine Gardner, and dad, Matt Parsons, the little lady was due to be born on Christmas Day, but she had other plans.

The 7-pound 15-ounce baby girl was born at 6:54 on the morning of January 1.

Hospital staff says mom and her new baby are resting comfortably.

A little later in the day at Barrie’s hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre staff welcomed their first baby of the New Year, Justin Brown, born at 10:15 a.m. And in Midland, Tiago William

Capo was born on Wednesday at Georgian Bay General Hospital.