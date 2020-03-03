BARRIE -- Orillia city councillors have voted in favour of punishing a fellow councillor at the recommendation of the Integrity Commissioner.

Councillor Ralph Cipolla was investigated by the Integrity Commissioner for allegedly pressuring a bylaw officer to cancel a constituent's parking ticket.

During a council meeting last week, a report was tabled, alleging Cipolla breached the city's' code of conduct by pressuring the female officer to drop the parking ticket.

Cipolla reportedly raised his voice, intimidated the officer and made her feel uncomfortable by patting her on the shoulder.

The Ward 2 councillor read a statement on Monday night apologizing to the bylaw officer and saying he genuinely felt he was acting in the best interest of his constituent, but admitted he should have known better.

Cipolla will be docked five days pay as punishment for his conduct.