Orillia closing in on location for new transitory housing program

The City of Orillia is getting closer to determining where a new temporary supportive rapid rehousing program (SRRP) will set up shop.

On Monday, councillors narrowed down the options to host the facility for the new program to two potential locations: 175 West. St. S. and 66 Peter St. S. It will be modelled after a similar operation on Rose Street in Barrie.

Unlike a traditional shelter providing emergency support, the SRRP will be transitory, helping them find a home and job. It will also have counselling services available.

A working group of four councillors selected the two finalist sites, who considered public feedback and various criteria.

The final location will be selected over the coming weeks, with staff hoping to have it operational at some point this Spring.

Last month, councillors approved up to $100,000 in funding and committed to waving property tax commitments for the facility.

The program is based on the model of the shelter on Rose Street in Barrie. According to the City of Orillia, that shelter has led to 18 clients, 90 per cent of the participants, quickly finding permanent housing.

With files from CTV's Rob Cooper.