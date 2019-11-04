The Town of Orangeville is considering whether to dump the Orangeville Police Service after 155 years in favour of what it believes could be a more cost-effective option from the Ontario Provincial Police.

A consultant's report ordered by the town could spell the end of the police service.

Sgt. Doug Fry has been a cop for more than 40 years; 23 of those years in Orangeville. He is also the Orangeville Police Association president. He fears he could be out of a job if the OPP rolls into town.

"They will not provide the same service we provide for the same money."

Fry is flabbergasted by Promax consultant's report, which will be presented to council on Monday evening.

The report states the town stands to potentially save $58 million by 2036 if the OPP replaces the Orangeville Police Service.

Fry questions the report's calculations and projects.

"I don't know how they can possibly predict those 16 years. It makes the numbers look big, and the savings look big, but it's a pie in the sky," he says. "The OPP won't even predict the fourth year, and they're the people that are going to be supplying the service. I think they would be the best ones to give that estimate, and they will not give that estimate."

Orangeville Mayor Sandy Brown says the savings could be massive for the town. He was elected on the promise to lower spending and taxes by investigating other options for policing in Orangeville.

"Based on the consultant's report, very, very significant savings to the town of Orangeville," he says. "Never in the history of the 153-odd-year history of the town of Orangeville would that kind of windfall savings be available."

The mayor says the current police budget is around $10 million a year, with nearly a quarter of every dollar the town spends going to Orangeville police.

Should ⁦@OrangevillePS⁩ be replaced by OPP? A consultant hired by the town says it could save Orangeville $60-million over 16 years. ⁦@orangeville_pa⁩ says those numbers don’t make sense + OPP service won’t be the same level as ⁦⁦@CTVBarrieNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/iRVoa47aBW — Mike Arsalides (@MArsalidesCTV) November 4, 2019

Not all residents are convinced the savings will be as deep as the consultant's report projects.

"That is a load of crap," says Cheryl McKechnie. "I don't think they're going to save anything. I think it's going to cost a lot more, and it's just going to be put on our taxes again."

Christine White says savings of nearly $60 million over 16 years seems too good to be true. "When you talk to people, it seems yes, they want the Orangeville police to stay."

Hans Bigler expressed doubt over how the numbers were reached and whether the costing is comparable between the current police service model and that of the OPP.

"It's easy to say now there is a huge savings but who knows what's going to happen in five, six years."

Eric Scandelario has lived in Orangeville for many years and says he is open to the idea of a new police force if it means bringing down the cost to taxpayers.

"I've always felt very positive about the Orangeville police," he said. "If they could reduce their costs, I'd love to have our own community police, but as a taxpayer and all that. Taxes are high here."

The police association predicts as many as 30 jobs could be lost, including 15 of the 42 uniformed officers.

A final decision from council is to be made by December 10.