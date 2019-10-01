The unveiling of 95 new engraved OPP memory stones took place in Orillia on a sunny Tuesday morning.

The Pathway of Memories pays tribute to current and former OPP members and their families, along with organizations that have contributed to the service over the years.

Anyone can donate a stone in honour of a member of the OPP for $300.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said contributions to the pathway support the OPP Youth Foundation. "Not only does the Pathway of Memories pay lasting tribute to so many deserving recipients, the funds raised support the efforts of the OPP Youth Foundation to enrich the lives of youth in communities throughout Ontario."

The new memory stones uncovered today join the 226 that were initially donated last year for the first time.

The Pathway of Memories is located at the OPP Headquarters in Orillia on Memorial Avenue.