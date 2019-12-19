OPP seize multiple guns during search in Kawartha Lakes
Thursday, December 19, 2019
Multiple guns and ammunition is displayed after being seized during a police search warrant in Kawartha Lakes on Dec. 18, 2019. (Supplied)
BARRIE -- Ontario Provincial Police confiscated multiple guns after a search in Kawartha Lakes.
Three people face criminal charges following the investigation that happened on Wednesday in the Haliburton Highlands area.
The accused range in age from 27 to 31 and are all charged with four counts of possession of a firearm, careless use of a gun and five counts of possessing an illegal device.
One person was held for a bail hearing while the other two are scheduled to appear in a Minden courtroom in February.