OPP search for suspects after Thursday shoplifting incident in Gravenhurst

BARRIE, ONT. -

Bracebridge OPP are asking for the public's help in identifying two female suspects believed to be connected to a shoplifting incident on Nov. 18.

According to police, two females entered a business on Brock Street in Gravenhurst late in the afternoon, leaving with an undisclosed quantity of unpaid items.

Both suspects are said to be white females. One is approximately 5'5" with shoulder-length light brown hair, while the other is about 5'10" with long dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bracebridge OPP at 888-310-1122. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by clicking here.