BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP are looking for help investigating what they will only describe as a disturbance in Collingwood Thursday night.

Police say a resident reported the disturbance along Poplar Sideroad between Hughes St and Portland St at about 10:40 p.m.

Investigators will not elaborate on the nature of the call. Police won't say whether anyone was hurt or whether any property was damaged. They will not divulge any information on potential suspects.

Police say the person or people involved had gone by the time they arrived.

Investigators have shard two poor-quality pictures of vehicles leaving the area. OPP say the first image is of a dark-coloured pickup truck headed east on Poplar. The other, a vehicle with an orange light on its side going west.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collingwood/The Blue Mountains OPP.