An off-duty OPP officer is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Sunday morning.

West Parry Sound OPP says the 49-year-old provincial constable was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. in Wasauksing First Nation.

They say the officer is an 18-year member of the force.

He is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound courtroom on Oct. 31.