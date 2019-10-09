Featured
OPP officer facing criminal charges after collision
Published Wednesday, October 9, 2019 6:30PM EDT
An off-duty OPP officer is facing impaired driving charges following a collision on Sunday morning.
West Parry Sound OPP says the 49-year-old provincial constable was involved in a single-vehicle crash around 10:30 a.m. in Wasauksing First Nation.
They say the officer is an 18-year member of the force.
He is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound courtroom on Oct. 31.