An OPP officer who was injured when his cruiser flipped onto its side after a collision last month has been charged in the incident.

The officer's cruiser crashed into a vehicle causing it to hit another in the intersection of County Road 93 and Yonge Street in Midland on Oct. 28th.

The cruiser flipped onto its side, nearly overturning. The 16-year officer had to climb out of the wreck with the help of several bystanders.

He and another driver were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Witnesses said the cruiser's lights were activated as it approached the intersection. The OPP confirms the officer was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision.

He is charged with failing to stop at a red light under the Highway Traffic Act.

(YouTube video courtesy of Jareth Crowell)