BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township

    CTV News file image. CTV News file image.
    Share

    Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.

    Police say on June 1, 2024, officers responded to a traffic complaint on McClelland Road in response to a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the roadway with two individuals slumped over. 

    OPP say that when officers arrived on the scene, they observed a female speaking with emergency services and a male party leaning into the vehicle's passenger side. They also located several CDSA items in the vehicle.

    While attempting to place the male under arrest, police say he became aggressive and assaulted an officer.

    The 36-year-old Huntsville man was handed impaired and assault charges.

    The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in July 2024.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News