OPP officer assaulted during call to suspicious vehicle in Severn Township

Orillia OPP have arrested and charged two individuals following a report of a suspicious vehicle in Severn Township.

Police say on June 1, 2024, officers responded to a traffic complaint on McClelland Road in response to a suspicious vehicle in the middle of the roadway with two individuals slumped over.

OPP say that when officers arrived on the scene, they observed a female speaking with emergency services and a male party leaning into the vehicle's passenger side. They also located several CDSA items in the vehicle.

While attempting to place the male under arrest, police say he became aggressive and assaulted an officer.

The 36-year-old Huntsville man was handed impaired and assault charges.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia in July 2024.