BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP locate armed man in Alliston

    opp
    OPP in Alliston have located an armed man after a search on Tuesday.

    Around 8 pm officers were notified about a man holding a knife in the area of Albert street and Victoria street.

    Police had asked residents in the area to remain indoors as that search continued, however that warning has now ended.

    OPP have not provided any additional details however they say there is no threat to the public and the search has ended.

