Operation Impact is kicking into high gear this Thanksgiving weekend.

Police plan to be out in full force targeting what they call the four big causes of death on our roads; aggressive driving, impaired and inattentive driving, and seatbelt use.

So far this year, police are reporting 156 deaths on OPP-patrolled roads and they hope that number doesn’t go up.

Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair says the OPP has laid more than 175-thousand dangerous driving charges this year.

“The goal of Operation Impact is not about issuing traffic tickets,” says Blair. “It is about seeing every driver, without police intervention, refrain from risky driving behaviours, and every vehicle occupant buckled up."

York Regional Police warn motorists that distracted driving refers to all forms of inattention, including eating, drinking, watching television, texting, talking on a phone or searching for something in the car while driving.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt offers this advice to motorists, “Be careful, be aware, and be ready to adjust your driving in any weather and road conditions.”