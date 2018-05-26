

CTV Barrie





Provincial police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes.

Police were called to Kawartha Lakes Road 36 near Pleasant Point Road around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old woman from Cavan Township was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old Lindsay man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.