OPP investigating fatal collision in Kawartha Lakes
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
CTV Barrie
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 7:53PM EDT
Provincial police are investigating a deadly two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes.
Police were called to Kawartha Lakes Road 36 near Pleasant Point Road around 4:45 p.m. Friday.
The driver of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old woman from Cavan Township was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 65-year-old Lindsay man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.