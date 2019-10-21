Grey Bruce OPP is investigating a collision that claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the motorcycle and a van collided on West Back Line between 130 and 140 roads in Grey Highlands shortly before 4 p.m.

The 46-year-old motorcycle driver died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the van were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Provincial police are asking anyone with information to contact them.