The OPP is investigating an apparent arson at a tattoo shop in Orillia.

Police say someone started a fire at the Lucky Devil on Mississaga Street East on Thursday afternoon.

They say the Orillia Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames, but the shop has a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building.

Police have a 30-year-old man in custody who was arrested at the scene.

Officers are continuing to investigate and asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Orillia OPP.