OPP investigate arson at Orillia tattoo shop
The police are investigating an alleged arson at the Lucky Devil tattoo shop in Orillia on Thurs., Nov. 7, 2019 (David Sullivan/CTV News)
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 4:56PM EST
The OPP is investigating an apparent arson at a tattoo shop in Orillia.
Police say someone started a fire at the Lucky Devil on Mississaga Street East on Thursday afternoon.
They say the Orillia Fire Department quickly extinguished the flames, but the shop has a small amount of damage to the exterior of the building.
Police have a 30-year-old man in custody who was arrested at the scene.
Officers are continuing to investigate and asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the Orillia OPP.