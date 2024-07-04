BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP hold commercial truck safety blitz in Grey County

    A commercial truck blitz ended in 26 licence plates being seized.

    Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a Commercial Motor Vehicles (CMV) blitz across the region last week.

    The OPP says that transport truck collisions carry unique risks.

    Due to the size and weight of these large vehicles, when they are involved in a collision - especially on a highway - the outcome can be catastrophic.

    CMVs can weigh more than 60,000 kg or 132,277 lbs. When combined with speeds ranging from 80 to 105 km/h, these vehicles generate significant momentum and energy, giving them the potential to cause extensive loss of life, injuries, and property damage.

    During the four-day blitz, 130 inspections, including CMVs and under 4,500 kilogram truck inspections, were conducted resulting in more than half of the trucks inspected being placed out of service.

    CMVs by the numbers:

    • 174 charges
    • 61 warnings
    • 14 sets of plates seized

    There were also 25 under 4,500kg truck inspections completed resulting in:

    • 17 trucks were placed out of service, which is 68% of the trucks inspected
    • 31 charges
    • 9  sets of plates seized

    On June 26, a CMV inspection was conducted in West Grey in partnership with the West Grey Police Service. There were 32 CMV inspections resulting in:

    • 18 trucks placed out of service
    • 58 charges
    • 17 warnings
    • 4 sets of plates seized

    There were also six under 4,500 kg truck inspections resulting in:

    • 5 trucks placed out of service
    • 2 charges         
    • 2 sets of plates seized

    On Friday, a CMV inspection was conducted in Owen Sound in partnership with Owen Sound Police Service. There were 21 CMV inspections resulting in:

    • 11 trucks placed out of service
    • 54 charges laid
    • 10 warnings
    • 3 sets of plates seized

    There were also four under 4 500 kg truck inspections resulting in:

    • 1 truck was placed out of service
    • 1 plate seized

    The OPP said it recognizes there are many safe, responsible CMV drivers who contribute to safe roads in Ontario.

