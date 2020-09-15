BARRIE, ONT. -- The body of a missing swimmer off Sauble Beach was pulled from Lake Huron Tuesday morning following a three-day police search.

Grey Bruce OPP Marine Unit started looking for the man after reports of a swimmer struggling in the water along the Saugeen First Nation's stretch of beach on Sunday afternoon.

Police aren't releasing the identity of the victim until the family has been notified.

This is the second drowning at Sauble in just over a week.

On September 5, the body of a 20-year-old Toronto man was recovered from the water.