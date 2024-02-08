BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP charge three men in Gravenhurst assault

    Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo. Handcuffs are pictured above in this file photo.
    Three men have been charged in relation to an assault in Gravenhurst.

    Last Thursday, Bracebridge OPP opened an investigation into an incident at a residence on First Street South.

    Police say a victim was able to escape the residence before being taken to hospital to receive treatment for significant facial injuries.

    OPP has charged a 30-year-old, a 33-year-old and a 44-year-old with assault causing bodily harm.

    All three are scheduled for appearance dates in a Bracebridge court. 

