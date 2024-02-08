OPP charge three men in Gravenhurst assault

Three men have been charged in relation to an assault in Gravenhurst.

Last Thursday, Bracebridge OPP opened an investigation into an incident at a residence on First Street South.

Police say a victim was able to escape the residence before being taken to hospital to receive treatment for significant facial injuries.

OPP has charged a 30-year-old, a 33-year-old and a 44-year-old with assault causing bodily harm.

All three are scheduled for appearance dates in a Bracebridge court.