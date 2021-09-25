OPP charge man with impaired driving on e-bike in Wasaga Beach

BARRIE, ONT. -

One man is facing an impaired driving charge after an incident in Wasaga Beach Friday.

According to OPP, the driver of an e-bike was pulled over following a traffic violation Friday at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Golf Course Road and Klondike Road.

The 27-year-old man from Wasaga Beach was soon charged with Operation while impaired.

The driver has had his e-bike impounded for one week and has had his driver`s suspended for 90 days. He is due in court in Barrie on October 19.