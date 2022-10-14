OPP charge Bolton man with assault

Provincial police have charged a Bolton man in connection to multiple harassment complaints earlier this month.

According to OPP, officers were called to reports of a man harassing a number of people in the late afternoon hours of Oct. 5. After speaking with the man, police were called back a few hours later for additional complaints; however, the man was nowhere to be found when police arrived.

On Tuesday morning, the man was located and charged with assault.

The 40-year-old man is due to appear in court in Orangeville in December.