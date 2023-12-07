Penetanguishene jail guard arrested for bringing contraband items inside facility: OPP

A guard at the superjail in Penetanguishene faces several charges for allegedly bringing contraband items into the correctional facility.

Provincial police launched an investigation after staff raised suspicions about the Central North Correctional Centre employee.

Officers conducted a search on Monday after "observing suspicious behaviour."

Police say during the search, they found several items, including cannabis, a byproduct of cannabis, tobacco and lighting implements, all of which are not permitted in the facility.

The 23-year-old correctional officer from Ramara Township was arrested and charged with breach of trust by a public officer.

The accused also faces several charges in violation of the Cannabis Act, including possessing and distributing over 30 grams of dried cannabis.

The accused was released with a court date scheduled to answer to the charges next month.