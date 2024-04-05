BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP appeals for information in November hit-and-run that injured 2 teens

    Provincial police say this right-side mirror may belong to a light brown or grey early 2000s model Toyota Camry or Corolla and was found at the scene of a hit-and-run in Bolton, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP) Provincial police say this right-side mirror may belong to a light brown or grey early 2000s model Toyota Camry or Corolla and was found at the scene of a hit-and-run in Bolton, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2023. (Source: OPP)
    Provincial police investigating a hit-and-run in Bolton in November that sent two teens to the hospital released an image of crucial evidence from the scene that they hope will help identify the driver involved.

    On November 21, 2023, a boy, 14, and a girl, 16, were walking southbound around 4:30 p.m. on Albion Vaughan Road near Queensgate Boulevard when they were struck from behind.

    The boy suffered minor injuries, while the girl was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Police have since said both are expected to make a full recovery.

    Investigators say that among the evidence collected at the scene, they found an after-market right-side mirror believed to be from a light brown or grey early 2000s model Toyota Camry or Corolla.

    "It is important to note, the vehicle would have also sustained damage to the front right corner and headlight area," OPP stated in a Thursday release.

    Police urge witnesses or anyone with video footage of the vehicle, its driver, or the incident to contact the OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

