

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Police say a 75-year-old Gravenhurst woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.

Bracebridge OPP appealed to the public to help find Margaret Ivy Jane 'Jean' Robinson on Thursday, but found her body shortly before 6 p.m. the same day.

Investigators are looking to create a timeline of the events leading up to her death.

Police are asking that witnesses who may have seen something out of the ordinary since her disappearance on Monday in the area of Clipsham, Southwood or Sparrow Lake D roads to contact them.