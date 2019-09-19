Featured
OPP appealing to witnesses after missing senior is found dead
Provincial police released a missing person photo of Jean Robinson on Thurs., Sept. 19, 2019 (OPP)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:54PM EDT
Police say a 75-year-old Gravenhurst woman who was reported missing on Monday has been found dead.
Bracebridge OPP appealed to the public to help find Margaret Ivy Jane 'Jean' Robinson on Thursday, but found her body shortly before 6 p.m. the same day.
Investigators are looking to create a timeline of the events leading up to her death.
Police are asking that witnesses who may have seen something out of the ordinary since her disappearance on Monday in the area of Clipsham, Southwood or Sparrow Lake D roads to contact them.