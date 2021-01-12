INNISFIL, ONT. -- Directly following the province's stay-at-home order announcement, many worry about whether it goes far enough to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced the stricter measures in a highly anticipated briefing, but it left many who CTV News spoke with disappointed and confused.

"I think he should have put us in a stronger lockdown similar to Quebec because obviously if 30 per cent are still not getting it, we've got to be stronger if we want to get over this," said Barrie resident Cheryl Edling.

The province stated non-essential businesses would only be open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m., including alcohol retailers and those offering curbside pickup or delivery, leaving Barrie Chamber of Commerce president Todd Tuckey with serious concerns.

"I'm more concerned the effects are going to be the opposite of what the province is asking for in the fact that you are narrowing the window for people to attend that store. By narrowing the window, you've given a shorter span for the same volume of people to go into the store."

Ford said he had his eye on big-box stores, which are still allowed to sell non-essential items, which doesn't sit well with Barrie business owner Tamara Disaverio.

"I am sorely disappointed that there have been no restrictions on big-box mass retailers other than their hours," the retail owner said.

The premier said he'd seen the "crazy lineups" at the large retailers and warned them he would come down "like an 800-pound gorilla" if they don't comply with the new order.

Meanwhile, schools in southern Ontario will reopen on Jan. 25, except for those in the province's hotspots, including York Region, which won't reopen until Feb. 10.

The stay-at-home order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday.