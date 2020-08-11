BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario is reporting a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The province reports 33 new cases on Tuesday, but the health minister attributes part of the drop to "routine data clean-up."

Christine Elliott says Toronto Public Health removed 21 cases, including some duplicates, from its total.

Meanwhile, a Gravenhurst man is the latest person to test positive in Simcoe Muskoka.

Staff with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is investigating how the man contracted the virus.

The health unit reports one new case, bringing the total number of people currently infected to 13 in the region.