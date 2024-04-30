BARRIE
Barrie

Man armed with knife in Alliston, OPP investigating

opp
OPP in Alliston are warning the public to stay away from the downtown core due to an investigation into a man armed with a knife.

According to Nottawasaga OPP, there is an increased police presence in the downtown area of Albert and Victoria street where the incident is unfolding; however, police did not provide an exact location.

Police say if anyone does witness a man with a knife to call the police immediately and not approach the individual.

This is a developing story.

