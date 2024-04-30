New improvements: Go transit riders in Bradford to experience changes

The Bradford GO line will undergo improvements, and riders should prepare for changes.

"We're updating access to the station, enhancing parking, updating amenities, and upgrading the bus loop," stated on the Metrolinx website.

Metrolinx will expand GO service on the Barrie Line due to the anticipated 37 per cent population growth in Simcoe County by 2041.

As construction progresses, the station entrance off Bridge Street will be closed for approximately three months.

Vehicles can only access the station using the entrance/exit on Dissette Street.

A third exit is available (northbound only) at the east end of the parking lot.

Due to increased traffic flow, around 30 parking spaces will be unavailable near the Dissette Street entrance/exit.

Temporary bus stops:

Northbound Buses will board at the street stop on Bridge Street, east of Dissette Street.

Southbound Buses will board at the street stop on Holland Street East, west of Marshview Boulevard.

Pedestrians will have a designated pedestrian path to access the bus stops.

Riders will receive further details and dates through on-the-go alerts and station signage.