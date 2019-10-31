The drive along Highway 26 north of Stayner is congested chaos with traffic jams and backups prompting the province to come up with a solution.

The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) is hitting the brakes on a proposed roundabout, instead opting to install traffic lights at the busy intersection.

Clearview Township Mayor Doug Measures said the township would prefer the roundabout to help keep traffic moving along the highway that connects Barrie, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and beyond.

"We have given our option perhaps as far back as 2008. Unfortunately, we are not at a point where we can give any further advice or input to the MTO decision."

According to the MTO, getting the property needed for a two-lane roundabout would delay the project. The ministry insists traffic signals would best serve the growing traffic volume for the next two decades.

Kevin Ward, who works in the area, said he's only interested in traffic moving smoothly, whatever that takes.

"As long as they've got some good sensors or something on there that even in off-peak hours traffic can keep moving, then I'm happy with a light there."

The work to move utilities is expected to begin next year, with construction on the new intersection set for 2021.