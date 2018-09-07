Motorists familiar with the traffic problem-spot north of Stayner along Highway 26 and Sideroad 27/28 will be pleased to know the province is planning to accelerate a solution.

Trying to make a southbound turn onto the highway proves to be a challenge as drivers try to break into oncoming traffic.

There are also no turning lanes for anyone coming off the highway, which prompts many cars and trucks to pass on the right-hand side.

“Definitely on long weekends and stuff like that is when it’s the worst, obviously,” said one Stayner resident.

The province’s answer to these concerns is to add a roundabout. The Ministry of Transportation (MTO) recently started the expropriation process to build one, which will be the third in the area.

The Georgian Bay region was introduced to roundabouts when Highway 26 was realigned between Collingwood and Stayner six years ago.

Roundabouts are considered to be safer than traditional intersections because vehicles need to slow down, which reduces the likelihood of a serious crash, according to the MTO.

Clearview Township’s mayor hopes the circular solution can improve safety at the intersection while diverting even more traffic off the town’s main street.

“It’s more the way of the future. It saves having stop lights and does keep the traffic flowing,” said the mayor. “It’s a little confusing if you have never been in them, you just have to be more cautious.”

The transportation ministry doesn’t have a concrete timeline for when construction will begin, saying it will depend on a number of factors.