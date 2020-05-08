BARRIE -- The province is investing $1.5 million to support a housing project in Muskoka to help people with no place to call home.

The project will provide housing and support services for those that find themselves homeless, disadvantaged young people and those at risk of homelessness.

The new units will be located in the town of Bracebridge.

"Housing and services to support the most vulnerable members in our communities is a top priority for council," said John Klinck, District Municipality of Muskoka. "These new units and supports will have a tremendous impact on the lives of youth experiencing or facing potential homelessness in Muskoka."

Ontario has more than 20 supportive housing programs.

The funding for the Muskoka housing project is provided through the Ontario's Home for Good program.